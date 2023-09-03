Cubs’ 7-run inning blows open game vs. Reds

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

A seven-run eighth inning powered the Chicago Cubs to a 15-7 win and a crucial road series split over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, padding their lead for a National League wild-card berth.

After Reds reliever Derek Law (4-5) allowed the first three batters to reach in the eighth on two singles and a hit batsman, Reds closer Alexis Diaz came on for the Reds (71-68) but gave up two-run singles to Nick Madrigal and Mike Tauchman.

Brett Kennedy relieved Diaz and surrendered Cody Bellinger’s sacrifice fly and Dansby Swanson’s two-run double. It was Swanson’s second hit of the inning.

Tauchman went 4-for-6 with a double and three RBIs, Bellinger homered and drove in three runs, and Ian Happ doubled among three hits and had four RBIs for the Cubs (73-64). Swanson and Madrigal each went 2-for-5 with two RBIs.

The Cubs added three more runs in the ninth off of Kennedy when Jeimer Candelario homered and Happ hit a two-run double.

Chicago’s outburst ended a back-and-forth game over the first seven innings.

The Cubs scored three runs over the first two innings against Cincinnati starter Carson Spiers, who was making his major league debut. Spiers worked four innings, allowing three runs on five hits. He struck out seven and walked two.

After Chicago took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, the Reds responded in the bottom of the inning with back-to-back solo home runs by TJ Friedl and Spencer Steer for a 2-1 lead against Cubs starter Jameson Taillon.

Taillon worked 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five runs and seven hits. He struck out seven without walking a batter.

Bellinger’s solo home run, his 23rd blast of the season, tied the game at 4-4 in the top of the sixth against reliever Chasen Shreve, but the Reds regained the lead and chased Taillon in the bottom of the inning. Christian Encarnacion-Strand doubled, and Tyler Stephenson greeted reliever Daniel Palencia with an RBI single.

Stephenson went 3-for-3 with a homer, a walk, and three RBIs.

Chicago again tied the game in the seventh at 5-5 when Nico Hoerner doubled and Happ singled him home against Ian Gibaut.

Palencia (5-0) was credited with the win.

–Field Level Media