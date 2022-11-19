Crypto.com Arena: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit - cryptoarena.com

Crypto.com Arena has undoubtedly developed an unrivaled reputation for excellence, having established itself as the sports and entertainment center of the world. If you haven’t had a chance to check out Crypto.com Arena yet, here’s everything you will want to know ahead of your trip.

Where is Crypto.com Arena located?

Crypto.com Arena is in Los Angeles, California. The address of Crypto.com Arena is 1111 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015.

Who plays at Crypto.com Arena?

The Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Los Angeles Sparks play at Crypto.com Arena.

What is the capacity of the Crypto.com Arena?

The capacity at Crypto.com Arena is 20,000, which is the number of seats at the stadium.

What time do the doors open at Crypto.com Arena?

Crypto.com Arena doors will open one hour before the game starts.

Related: NBA games today

How much is the parking at the Crypto.com Arena?

Credit – nba.com

You can expect to pay between $15 to $20 for parking at the Crypto.com Arena.

We recommend booking convenient and affordable parking in advance through SpotHero.

Can you watch the Los Angeles basketball teams warm up at Crypto.com Arena?

Yes, you can watch the warm-up of the teams getting some basketball shots up at Crypto.com Arena before the game. Unless permitted, meeting the players usually isn’t allowed without access to floor seats.

Related: Shop Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers jerseys

What can you bring into Crypto.com Arena?

Crypto.com Arena will allow small clutches and wallets smaller than 5″ x 9” x 1” to be permitted. Bags, backpacks, purses, totes, clear bags, fanny packs, and camera bags are not allowed.

Is Crypto.com Arena cashless?

Crypto.com Arena is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at Crypto.com Arena?

Suites at Crypto.com Arena cost between $2,000-$12,000 depending on the event and game. Suites at the Crypto.com Arena feature interior lounge seating, a bar, and an HDTV. The guests will receive exclusive access to the Club Level, VIP parking, and private entry into the Crypto.com Arena.

Premium Level A Suites are the first of three suite levels at the Crypto.com Arena.

Premium Level B suites are located on the second of three suite levels at Crypto.com Arena.

Premium Level C Suites are the highest of three suite levels at the Crypto.com Arena.

Related: Updated NBA power rankings

What is there to eat at Crypto.com Arena?

Credit – pxhere.com

There are some delicious spots to eat at Crypto.com Arena. We have listed locations where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game. We recommend getting to the Crypto.com Arena early if you want to grab something to eat but do not want to miss any game action.

Eats: Classic foods like hot dogs, tater tots, nachos, popcorn, peanuts, soda, beer, water, and more are out in section 106.

Classic foods like hot dogs, tater tots, nachos, popcorn, peanuts, soda, beer, water, and more are out in section 106. Impact Sports Bar and Grill: Chicken wings, salads, sliders, fries, beer, water, and more out in section 116.

Chicken wings, salads, sliders, fries, beer, water, and more out in section 116. Dave’s Doghouse: Mac and Cheese Hot dogs and chili out in sections 102 and 112.

Mac and Cheese Hot dogs and chili out in sections 102 and 112. Blaze Pizza: Cheese, BBQ chicken, pepperoni, salad, cookies, soda, beer, water, and more out in sections 109 and 110.

Cheese, BBQ chicken, pepperoni, salad, cookies, soda, beer, water, and more out in sections 109 and 110. Deli & Dash: turkey and roast beef sandwiches with a pickle, peanuts, chips, water, beer, and more out in section 115.

turkey and roast beef sandwiches with a pickle, peanuts, chips, water, beer, and more out in section 115. Ludo Bird: Fried Chicken sandwiches, potato chips, chicken strips, and more out in section 119.

Fried Chicken sandwiches, potato chips, chicken strips, and more out in section 119. Salt and Char: Beyond burgers, classic burgers, milkshakes, chicken nuggets, and more out in section 301.

Beyond burgers, classic burgers, milkshakes, chicken nuggets, and more out in section 301. Smokehouse BBQ: BBQ brisket sandwiches, fries, chicken tenders, and more out in section 325.

BBQ brisket sandwiches, fries, chicken tenders, and more out in section 325. Margaret: Serving up signature cocktails out in section 317.

Serving up signature cocktails out in section 317. Carne Asada Tacos: Tacos with meat, salsa, guacamole, and more, out in section 117.

Tacos with meat, salsa, guacamole, and more, out in section 117. Outtakes: Serving up sushi for fans to enjoy during the game.

Related: NBA playoff predictions: Bracket picks & NBA Finals champion