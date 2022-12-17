Croatia defeats Morocco to take third place in World Cup

Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Croatia defeated Morocco 2-1 to finish in third place at the 2022 World Cup on Saturday in Al Rayyan, Qatar, with Mislav Orsic scoring the winning goal.

Croatia took a 1-0 lead on a header by Josko Gvardiol in the seventh minute. But the lead was short-lived. Two minutes later, Morocco’s Achraf Dari tied the game on a header of his own — his first goal in international play.

The scoring on the day was finished three minutes before the half, when Orlov curled his kick over Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

Morocco is the only African team in World Cup history to reach the semifinals and finished fourth. Croatia was the runner-up in the 2018 World Cup, losing to France.

–Field Level Media