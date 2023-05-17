Crew strike early, never look back to blank Galaxy

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Goals in the first half by Lucas Zelarayan and Malte Amundsen were enough for the host Columbus Crew, as they ended a four-game winless streak with a 2-0 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Wednesday night.

Patrick Schulte made two saves for his third shutout of the season for the Crew (5-4-3, 18 points), who were on a 0-2-2 stretch.

The Galaxy (2-7-3, nine points) had a 2-2-0 streak end. They have not scored in the past five road games.

Zelarayan, who did not play in the 2-2 tie against Orlando City on Saturday, scored his fifth goal of the season in the 25th minute with Cucho Hernandez picking up his third assist in the past two games.

The Crew had been hunting for a goal with several good chances going awry, including a partial break by Hernandez that resulted in a weak chip shot that was easily stopped by Jonathan Bond.

This time, Hernandez sent a through ball to Zelarayan in stride down the left flank. Zelarayan cut back on Jalen Neal inside the box and fired a low shot past Bond.

The Crew took a two-goal lead into the break for the second match in a row when Amundsen scored in the 43rd minute.

Playing in his second match and making first start since being acquired from New York City FC on April 25, Amundsen shirked a defender and got his shoulder on a cross by Alexandru Matan to knock the ball across the line.

Columbus increased its league-leading first-half goal total to 13.

LA star forward Chicharito did not start because due to a heavy schedule. He entered in the 61st minute for leading scorer Dejan Jovelic (two goals).

This was the first meeting between the teams since a 3-1 home win for the Crew in May 2019.

Both teams play Saturday, with the Crew traveling downstate to play FC Cincinnati while LA is at D.C. United.

