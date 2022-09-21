Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup takes ‘full’ reps Wednesday

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Gallup could be ready to assume his role as the Dallas Cowboys No. 2 wide receiver on Monday night.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said Gallup would practice without limitations on Wednesday for the first time since tearing the ACL in his left knee on Jan. 2.

“Michael Gallup will take a full slate of reps this week,” McCarthy said.

Gallup was hurt in a 25-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and underwent surgery in February, then re-signed as a free agent in March.

He finished with 35 catches for 445 yards and two touchdowns in nine games last season.

Gallup has 193 receptions for 2,902 yards and 15 scores in 55 career games (43 starts) since being selected by the Cowboys in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Cowboys (1-1) play at the New York Giants (2-0) on Monday night.

–Field Level Media