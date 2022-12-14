Cowboys place defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins on IR

Credit: Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Dallas Cowboys placed Johnathan Hankins on injured reserve Wednesday, sidelining their massive defensive tackle for the rest of the regular season.

The team is hopeful Hankins (pectoral) will return for the postseason. He was injured in last Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

The team also officially put offensive tackle Terence Steele on injured reserve with a torn ACL. His 2022 season is done.

Hankins had started the past three games for the Cowboys, who acquired the 340-pounder from Las Vegas in late October. Hankins has 10 tackles in five games (three starts) for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys signed defensive tackle Anthony Rush to their practice squad on Wednesday and released linebacker Malik Jefferson.

Rush, 26, has 40 tackles in 30 career games (10 starts) for five teams. He started four games for the Atlanta Falcons to start this season before getting released on Oct. 6. He was just released from Philadelphia’s practice squad last week.

Steele, 25, was also injured against the Texans. He started all 13 games for the Cowboys this season and 40 of 45 since signing with Dallas in 2020.

