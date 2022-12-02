North Carolina Courage sign Estelle Johnson to two-year deal

Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina Courage signed NWSL defender Estelle Johnson to a guaranteed two-year contract on Friday.

No financial terms were disclosed.

Johnson, 34, is a 10-year NWSL veteran who most recently played for NJ/NY Gotham FC since 2019.

Johnson, a Cameroon native, began her club career in the United States with the Philadelphia Independence of the WPS in 2011. She was a first-round selection in the 2013 NWSL Supplemental Draft by the Western New York Flash, which became the Courage in 2017. After two seasons with the Flash, she was traded to the Washington Spirit before the 2015 season and played four seasons there before being dealt to then-Sky Blue FC.

“It’s great to be able to add Estelle through free agency,” Courage chief soccer officer Curt Johnson said. “What an impressive career she has had thus far. She is an important addition to our talented pool of defenders and will bring valuable NWSL and international experience, both on the field and in the locker room.”

A member of the Cameroon National Team since 2019, Johnson played every minute of the team’s four matches in the 2019 FIFA World Cup.

–Field Level Media