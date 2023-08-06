Cory Sandhagen dominates Rob Font at Fight Night

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Cory Sandhagen won a unanimous decision over Rob Font in a battle of ranked bantamweight contenders in Nashville, Tenn.

In what was officially a catchweight bout at 140 pounds to accommodate Font taking the fight on short notice, Sandhagen dominated. He recorded 132 total strikes to 25 for Font, and led in significant strikes as well, 34-9.

Sandhagen (17-4) also had seven takedowns to one for Font (20-7), who stepped in when unbeaten Umar Nurmagomedov withdrew because of a shoulder injury.

All three judges had Sandhagen, the No. 4-ranked bantamweight, winning 50-45. Font was seventh in the rankings.

Also on the main card, Tatiana Suarez (11-0) defeated Jessica Andrade (24-12) in a women’s strawweight co-main. It ended by submission at 1:31 of the second round.

In a men’s light heavyweight bout, Dustin Jacoby (19-7-1) quickly disposed of Kennedy Nzechukwu (12-4) on a knockout at 1:22 of the first round.

