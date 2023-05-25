MLB insider believes Milwaukee Brewers likely to trade Corbin Burnes, 3 potential landing spots

The Milwaukee Brewers sit atop the NL Central standings with the MLB schedule headed into June. However, one baseball insider believes starting pitcher Corbin Burnes might not be on the roster by August.

Despite being without Brandon Woodruff and Aaron Ashby, Milwaukee sits atop its division with a multi-game lead over the Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals. In one of the weakest divisions in baseball, the Brewers would seemingly have a realistic shot of winning the NL Central and hosting a playoff series. However, some around baseball believe that won’t last.

Related: MLB power rankings

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic recently named Burnes as the pitcher he believes will most likely be moved at the MLB trade deadline.

Corbin Burnes contract: $10.01M salary (2023), arbitration-eligible (’24), ’25 free agent

Rosenthal believes the Cardinals have a strong chance of pushing Milwaukee out of first place by July. If the Brewers lose the No. 3 seed in the MLB playoff picture, they’ll face an uphill climb to earn one of the three wild card spots in the National League.

Milwaukee’s recent history also plays a part in Rosenthal’s projection. The Brewers traded All-Star close Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres amid a playoff race because they didn’t want to make him one of the highest-paid closers in baseball. A year later, following a rift with Burnes, the same could happen with the Brewers’ ace.

With 1.5 seasons remaining of contractual control, the best time for Milwaukee to maximize the return in a trade is to move him now. It becomes even more likely if the Brewers want to avoid going to arbitration with him for a third time, when it would cost significantly more to pay him.

Identifying 3 best landing spots for a Corbin Burnes trade

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

If the Brewers entertain trading Burnes, there will be significant interest around the league. Among the projected sellers this summer – Oakland Athletics, Kansas City Royals, Colorado Rockies, Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds – a majority don’t have quality pitching.

Related: MLB MVP race

The downside for Milwaukee is that Burnes is struggling through the first two months of the season. Through his first 10 starts, Burnes holds a 3.97 ERA with a 1.22 WHIP and his strikeout rate has fallen by nearly 10 percent compared to last season (30.5% K-rate).

Corbin Burnes stats (2023): 3.97 ERA, 4.42 xFIP, 1.43 HR/9, 21.5% K-rate

Despite the dip in production, Burnes would be the best starting pitcher available this summer. With that comes significant interest from World Series contenders.