Cool streak not stopping Mattress Mack from backing Kansas

The man known as “Mattress Mack” is back at it, hoping to turn his fortunes around with a bet on the NCAA Tournament.

Houston furniture store owner and noted sports bettor Jim McIngvale placed a $3.3 million wager on Kansas to defeat North Carolina in Monday’s NCAA national championship game.

At +190 odds, McIngvale would net $6.27 million in winnings if Kansas wins.

McIngvale previously made headlines when he placed a combined $9.5 million on the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI. The Bengals lost to the Rams, but McIngvale protected himself by offering his furniture customers a $3,000 rebate on new purchases if Cincinnati won.

One of McIngvale’s two bets on that game, worth $5 million, was the largest Caesars had ever taken on a Super Bowl, the sportsbook told ESPN.

Before the Super Bowl, McIngvale picked wrong again when he lost $6.15 million betting on Alabama to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia defeated Alabama in the title game.

–Field Level Media