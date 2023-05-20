Contenders team tops Dragons in OWL knockout stage

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Overwatch Contenders Korea team Sin Prisa Gaming topped the Shanghai Dragons on Saturday to advance to the second round in the Spring Stage knockout round in Overwatch League East play.

Sin Prisa was one of six Contenders teams to advance through the Spring Stage open round to the East knockout round. The top-tier Overwatch teams competed in their own qualifying round, with the top four finishers receiving a first-round bye in the knockout stage.

The Dragons were last in the East region standings, finishing 1-4, minus-9 in qualifying play.

The Seoul Dynasty (1-4, minus-8 in qualifiers) swept Rhodes, a Contenders team representing the Asia Pacific region, 3-0.

The other two matches of the day involved Contenders Korea teams, both ending in 3-0 sweeps. Poker Face defeated Dreamers, and O2 Blast eliminated Panthera.

The losing teams moved to the lower bracket of the double-elimination round.

East Division play continues Sunday with Poker Face meeting top Overwatch League finisher Guangzhou Charge (4-1, plus-10), the Dynasty facing Hangzhou Spark (3-2, plus-1), O2 Blast against No. 2 Overwatch League qualifying finisher Seoul Infernal (4-1, plus-9) and Sin Prisa playing fourth-place Dallas Fuel (2-3, minus-3).

The two top finishers receive entry into the Overwatch League Midseason Madness tournament.

–Field Level Media