Complexity advances to 6th-place match at IEM Road to Rio

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Complexity Gaming won their Round 5 match Saturday to advance to the sixth-place match at the Intel Extreme Masters Road to Rio’s American Regional Major Ranking in Stockholm.

Complexity defeated Isurus 2-1. They’ll await the winner of Imperial Esports vs. paiN Gaming on Sunday in the 6th-place match. Imperial swept Nouns Esports on Saturday and paiN Gaming swept ATK to advance to the 8th-place match.

ATK, Nouns and Isurus failed to qualify for the Major.

The American RMR continues through Sunday in a Swiss system format. Elimination and advancement matches are best-of-three and all other matches are best-of-one.

The top six finishers in the 16-team event will advance to the $1.25 million IEM Rio Major 2022, which runs from Oct. 31-Nov. 13 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

On Saturday, Complexity dropped the first map to Isurus 16-11 but rebounded to take Overpass 16-7 and Nuke 16-1.

South Africa’s Johnny “JT” Theodosiou led Complexity with 62 kills while teammate Hakon “hallzerk” Fjaerli of Norway led the squad with a plus-30 kills-to-deaths differential. JT added a plus-22 differential.

Imperial opened with a 22-18 win in overtime and clinched their match over Nouns, 16-10 on Overpass. Vinicius “VINI” Figueiredo led the all-Brazilian side with 51 kills and a plus-14 K-D differential.

paiN Gaming cruised past ATK 16-9 on Dust II and 16-6 on Vertigo. Romeu “zevy” Rocco led all-Brazilian paiN Gaming with 42 kills and a plus-16 differential. Teammate Felipe “skullz” Medeiros also had 42 kills.

The competition continues Sunday with three matches:

Imperial Esports vs. paiN Gaming (8th-place match)

Evil Geniuses vs. Team Liquid (1st-place match)

Complexity vs. Imperial-paiN winner (6th-place match)

American Regional Major Rankings event standings with won-loss record:

T1. Evil Geniuses, 3-0 — qualify for IEM Rio Major

T1. Team Liquid, 3-0 — qualify for IEM Rio Major

T3. 9z Team, 3-1 — qualify for IEM Rio Major

T3. 00 Nation, 3-1 — qualify for IEM Rio Major

T3. FURIA Esports, 3-1 — qualify for IEM Rio Major

T6. Complexity Gaming, 3-2

T6. Imperial Esports, 3-2

T6. paiN Gaming, 3-2

T9. Nouns Esports, 2-3 — eliminated

T9. ATK, 2-3 — eliminated

T9. Isurus, 2-3 — eliminated

T12. MIBR, 1-3 — eliminated

T12. O Plano, 1-3 — eliminated

T12. Team oNe eSports, 1-3 — eliminated

T15. Arctic Esports, 0-3 — eliminated

T15. Infinity, 0-3 — eliminated

–Field Level Media