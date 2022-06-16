Commissioner Adam Silver still in protocol, will miss Finals’ Game 6

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

NBA commissioner Adam Silver will miss Thursday night’s Game 6 of the NBA Finals in Boston as he remains in the league’s health and safety protocol.

The NBA hasn’t disclosed whether Silver tested positive for COVID-19.

Commissioner Adam Silver will not attend Game 6 of the Finals tonight due to the NBA’s Health & Safety Protocols. — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 16, 2022

Silver’s absence would be notable if the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics on Thursday since he won’t be there to award the championship trophy. The Warriors hold a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

According to reports, deputy commissioner Mark Tatum would present the Larry O’Brien Trophy should Golden State win Thursday.

If Boston wins to tie the series, a decisive Game 7 will be held Sunday night in San Francisco.

–Field Level Media