fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published June 16, 2022

Commissioner Adam Silver still in protocol, will miss Finals’ Game 6

Sportsnaut
Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver talks to media before game one of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

NBA commissioner Adam Silver will miss Thursday night’s Game 6 of the NBA Finals in Boston as he remains in the league’s health and safety protocol.

The NBA hasn’t disclosed whether Silver tested positive for COVID-19.

Silver’s absence would be notable if the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics on Thursday since he won’t be there to award the championship trophy. The Warriors hold a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

According to reports, deputy commissioner Mark Tatum would present the Larry O’Brien Trophy should Golden State win Thursday.

If Boston wins to tie the series, a decisive Game 7 will be held Sunday night in San Francisco.

–Field Level Media

Share: