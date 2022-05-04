Commanders sign receiver/returner Alex Erickson

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders signed wide receiver/kick returner Alex Erickson to a contract on Wednesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Erickson, 29, had three catches for 55 yards in 17 games last season with the Carolina Panthers. He also returned 23 punts for 204 yards and two kickoffs for 57 yards.

He has 96 receptions for 1,141 yards and one touchdown in 97 career games (14 starts) with the Cincinnati Bengals (2016-20) and Panthers. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2016 out of Wisconsin.

