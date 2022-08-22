Washington Commanders activate tight end Logan Thomas from PUP list

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders activated tight end Logan Thomas from the physically unable to perform list on Monday after passing his physical.

Thomas, 31, tore his left ACL and MCL during a Week 13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last season.

He caught 18 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns in six starts before the injury. Thomas has 125 career receptions for 1,183 yards and 11 scores in 64 games (29 starts) with the Arizona Cardinals (2014), Buffalo Bills (2017-18), Detroit Lions (2019) and Washington.

The Commanders also claimed tight end Kendall Blanton off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams and signed tight end Jake Hausmann.

Blanton, 26, was released by the Rams last week. He caught seven passes for 75 yards and a touchdown during the postseason for the Super Bowl LVI champions.

Hausmann, 25, was undrafted out of Ohio State in 2021 and has spent time with the Lions, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks.

Washington placed tight end Eli Wolf and defensive end Bunmi Rotimi on the injured list.

