Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) doesn’t practice

Indianapolis Colts All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor opened the Week 6 practice period on the sideline with the ankle injury that kept him out of last week’s game.

Taylor was listed as a DNP (did not participate) on Wednesday. Backup Nyheim Hines (concussion) was listed as limited in practice.

Taylor was one of eight players who missed practice Wednesday, six due to injury. Defensive back Tony Brown (concussion), OL Ryan Kelly (hip), LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back), DE Kwity Paye (ankle) and DT Eric Johnson (illness) were also sidelined.

Taylor, the 2021 NFL rushing champion, sustained the injury in the fourth quarter of the Colts’ Week 4 loss against the Tennessee Titans.

Taylor, 23, has rushed for 328 yards and a touchdown and has nine catches for 44 yards in four games this season.

Hines started in Taylor’s place last week against Denver but was knocked out of the game with a concussion after playing just three offensive snaps.

Deon Jackson rushed 13 times for 62 yards and Phillip Lindsay, elevated from the practice squad for the game, carried 11 times for 40 yards and caught three passes against the Broncos. Jackson also caught four passes for 29 yards.

Leonard broke his nose and sustained a concussion in his season debut against the Titans. He also missed last week’s game against Denver.

The Colts (2-2-1) have a rematch with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) on Sunday. The Jaguars stunned the Colts 24-0 in Week 2 at Jacksonville.

