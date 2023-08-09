Colts list QB1 as Gardner Minshew ‘or’ Anthony Richardson

Credit: Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Indianapolis Colts aren’t ready to name a starting quarterback, and that was reflected on their first depth chart of the preseason on Wednesday.

The Colts tabbed “Gardner Minshew or Anthony Richardson” as their No. 1 quarterback, with Sam Ehlinger definitely listed as third string.

Teams listing two quarterbacks atop the depth chart may become a trend. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tabbed Baker Mayfield “or” Kyle Trask in the top spot of their depth chart on Tuesday.

Minshew, 27, has completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 6,632 yards, with 44 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 32 career games (24 starts) with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2019-20) and Philadelphia Eagles (2021-22).

Richardson, 21, was selected by the Colts with the fourth overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Richardson played in 24 games over three seasons at Florida.

He started 12 games in the 2022 season, posting a 6-6 record. He completed 176 passes for 2,549 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He ran 103 times for 654 yards with nine scores.

