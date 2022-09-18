Indianapolis Colts add kicker, to be without receiver Michael Pittman on Sunday

Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Chase McLaughlin was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and will handle kicking duties for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Jacksonville.

The Colts waived Rodrigo Blankenship for booting two kickoffs out of bounds and missing the game-winning 42-yard field goal in overtime in Houston in Week 1.

McLaughlin competed all week in practice with undrafted rookie Lucas Havrisik, the two finalists in what general manager Chris Ballard said was a seven-kicker tryout.

McLaughlin, 26, spent last season as the Browns placekicker and has played for eight NFL teams in three previous seasons.

One player who won’t take the field for the Colts on Sunday is wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who has been downgraded to out with a quadriceps injury.

–Field Level Media