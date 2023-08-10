Cody Fajardo to face former team as Alouettes, Roughriders meet

Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Cody Fajardo is set to face his former team for the first time on Friday night when the Montreal Alouettes host the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Signed to a two-year contract with the Alouettes on the first day of CFL free agency, Fajardo spent his previous three seasons with Saskatchewan. He led the Roughriders to the West Division final in 2019 and 2021.

As for how things are going with his current team, Fajardo did his best to help it secure its second straight win. He threw for 318 yards and a touchdown to pace the Alouettes (4-3) to a 27-14 victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last Saturday.

Fajardo, however, sustained an injury to his left (non-throwing) shoulder during that game. The ailing shoulder and the short week contributed to Fajardo sitting out Tuesday’s practice, however Montreal coach Jason Maas said he expects him in the lineup on Friday.

“I’m not going to divulge anything more than I need to, but if I was a betting man, I’d bet on Cody playing,” Maas said Tuesday, per the Montreal Gazette. “Again, after a short week, our philosophy is it’s kind of a mental day for us. We’re going to get off our feet as much as possible.

“If they have anything lingering at all or don’t feel quite right, we know we’re going to compete (Wednesday) in practice. We practice as hard as anybody does, but we’re only going to do it once this week because of a short week.”

The Roughriders (4-4) snapped a three-game skid with a 26-24 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Sunday in Regina.

Mason Fine threw for 296 yards and a touchdown to record his first career victory as a CFL starter. Fine, however, said he could’ve done more to guarantee his team ended its slide.

“I wanted to start fast and I’m more disappointed that we couldn’t keep that going, especially in the first half,” Fine said. “In the third and fourth quarter, it felt like we could’ve put a lot more points on the board.”

Shawn Bane Jr. reeled in a 42-yard touchdown reception to highlight his six-catch, 88-yard performance against the Redblacks.

–Field Level Media