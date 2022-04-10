Cloud9 oust Golden Guardians in LCS Spring Split playoffs

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Cloud9 swept Golden Guardians 3-0 to advance in the losers bracket of the League of Legends Championship Series Spring Split playoffs on Saturday.

Cloud9 move on to an April 17 matchup against the winner of the Sunday match between Evil Geniuses and FlyQuest. The upper-bracket final on April 16 will feature Team Liquid and 100 Thieves.

The top four playoff finishers in the North American competition will split a $200,000 prize pool, with the championship team taking home $100,000 and qualifying for the Mid-Season Invitational in South Korea next month.

Playing all three games on blue, Cloud9 handled Golden Guardians in 28 minutes, 33 minutes and 29 minutes.

Australia’s Ibrahim “Fudge” Allami led Cloud9 with 25-1-23 kill-death-assist ratio. Canada’s Nicholas Antonio “Ablazeolive” Abbott finished at 11-14-10 for Golden Guardians.

League of Legends Championship Series Spring playoffs prize pool

1. $100,000

2. $50,000

3. $30,000

4. $20,000

5-6. no prize money — Golden Guardians, one team TBD

