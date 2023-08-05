Cloud9 blank Evil Geniuses at LCS playoffs

Credit: Kathleen Galligan, Detroit Free Press, Detroit Free Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Cloud9 cruised to a 3-0 sweep of Evil Geniuses on Saturday in an upper-bracket semifinal match of the League Championship Series playoffs.

Cloud9 opened the match with a 40-minute win on blue before prevailing in 30 minutes on red and 28 minutes on blue in round three.

Kim “Berserker” Min-cheol of South Korea led the winners with a 21-3-26 kills-deaths-assists ratio. Sweden’s William “UNF0RGIVEN” Nieminen was the only member of EG to finish with at least 10 kills, posting a 13-8-11 K-D-A.

With the loss, Evil Geniuses was relegated to the lower bracket, where they will face Team Liquid in a quarterfinal match on Thursday.

After the regular season, the first- and second-place teams in the North American top League of Leagues circuit headed to the upper-bracket semifinals of the double-elimination playoffs. The third- through sixth-place teams opened the playoffs in the upper-bracket quarterfinals. The seventh- and eighth-place teams entered the postseason in the lower bracket, while the ninth- and 10th-place teams were eliminated.

The top three teams in the playoffs will secure berths in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled for Oct. 10-Nov. 19 in South Korea. The fourth-place team will head to the World Championship’s Wildcard Qualifier.

Playoff action continues on Sunday with the other upper-bracket semifinal match:

–Golden Guardians vs. NRG

League Championship Series Summer Split prize pool:

1. $100,000, berth in League of Legends World Championship

2. $50,000, berth in League of Legends World Championship

3. $30,000, berth in League of Legends World Championship

4. $20,000, berth in League of Legends World Championship’s Wildcard Qualifier

5-6. No prize money

7-8. No prize money — TSM, 100 Thieves

9. No prize money — FlyQuest

10. No prize money — Immortals

–Field Level Media