Published August 5, 2023

Cloud9 blank Evil Geniuses at LCS playoffs

Little Caesars Arena lights up red as the first kill is made in the 2019 LCS Summer Finals in Detroit, Mich., Sunday, August 25, 2019. Lcs 082519 19 04
Credit: Kathleen Galligan, Detroit Free Press, Detroit Free Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Cloud9 cruised to a 3-0 sweep of Evil Geniuses on Saturday in an upper-bracket semifinal match of the League Championship Series playoffs.

Cloud9 opened the match with a 40-minute win on blue before prevailing in 30 minutes on red and 28 minutes on blue in round three.

Kim “Berserker” Min-cheol of South Korea led the winners with a 21-3-26 kills-deaths-assists ratio. Sweden’s William “UNF0RGIVEN” Nieminen was the only member of EG to finish with at least 10 kills, posting a 13-8-11 K-D-A.

With the loss, Evil Geniuses was relegated to the lower bracket, where they will face Team Liquid in a quarterfinal match on Thursday.

After the regular season, the first- and second-place teams in the North American top League of Leagues circuit headed to the upper-bracket semifinals of the double-elimination playoffs. The third- through sixth-place teams opened the playoffs in the upper-bracket quarterfinals. The seventh- and eighth-place teams entered the postseason in the lower bracket, while the ninth- and 10th-place teams were eliminated.

The top three teams in the playoffs will secure berths in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled for Oct. 10-Nov. 19 in South Korea. The fourth-place team will head to the World Championship’s Wildcard Qualifier.

Playoff action continues on Sunday with the other upper-bracket semifinal match:
–Golden Guardians vs. NRG

League Championship Series Summer Split prize pool:
1. $100,000, berth in League of Legends World Championship
2. $50,000, berth in League of Legends World Championship
3. $30,000, berth in League of Legends World Championship
4. $20,000, berth in League of Legends World Championship’s Wildcard Qualifier
5-6. No prize money
7-8. No prize money — TSM, 100 Thieves
9. No prize money — FlyQuest
10. No prize money — Immortals

–Field Level Media

