Former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer struck and killed a pedestrian in June 5 accident

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Former NASCAR driver and current Fox Sports analyst Clint Bowyer accidentally struck and killed a woman in a tragic car crash earlier this month in Missouri.

According to police documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Bowyer was driving his vehicle on the night of June 5 after working as a TV analyst for a NASCAR Cup Series race. Traveling in his 2019 Nissan Rogue, Bowyer’s vehicle struck the woman who was in the middle of the street.

The crash happened on a ramp just off U.S. 54 near Orange Beach, Missouri, according to the Lake Ozard Police Department.

Related: NASCAR power rankings – Alex Bowman moves up after shocking win at Richmond Raceway

Bowyer, age 43, immediately pulled to the side of the road and called 9-1-1. Upon arrival at the scene, police found no signs of impairment from Bowyer and a blood sample obtained at the crash site found no alcohol in his system.

The woman, identified as 47-year-old Mary Jane Simmons of Camdenton, passed away at the scene.

“Anyone that knows me, knows that family is everything to me. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of [the woman]. This is a very difficult time for my family and I, please respect our privacy as we move forward.” Statement from Clint Bowyer on the fatal June 5 crash

Bowyer raced in the NASCAR Cup Series from 2005 to 2020, retiring with 10 Cup Series victories across 15 seasons in racing. He joined Fox Sports as an analyst in 2021. He was not with the network’s broadcasting team during the recent NASCAR Cup Series race in California.