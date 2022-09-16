Visiting Citi Field: This is what you need to know

Credit - Tdorante10 - Wiki Commons

A trip to Citi Field to watch the New York Mets is one of the best experiences a sports fan can have. Before you make your trip out to the ballpark, here’s everything you need to know about Citi Field.

Where is Citi Field?

Citi Field is located at 41 Seaver Wy, Queens, NY 11368.

Who plays at Citi Field?

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets play at Citi Field.

Who owns Citi Field?

The New York Mets own Citi Field.

When was Citi Field built?

Citi Field was built on March 29, 2009, making it 13 years old. It is a more updated stadium than many stadiums built before 2000.

What is the capacity of Citi Field?

The capacity of Citi Field is 41,922, which is the number of seats in the stadium.

How to get to Citi Field by train?

Credit – The_Legendary_ Ranger – Wiki Commons

Taking a train is the fastest way to get to Citi Field. The best way to get to the field is by riding the 7 to Mets-Willets Point. It makes seven stops before you need to get off, and then once you get off, it is only steps away from the front gate.

How much is the parking at Citi Field?

If you want to drive to Citi Field, parking at the stadium will cost $25 at all locations. It can get packed fast because everyone wants to park as close to the stadium as possible. We suggest you arrive early if you want to be there for batting practice, so you don’t miss it while driving around looking for parking.

Credit: MLB.com

Can you bring food into Citi Field?

Citi Field has banned fans from bringing their food to the stadium. Guests may bring in one factory-sealed water bottle that is 20 oz. If you aren’t looking to spend that much at Citi Field, we suggest you eat before the game. That way, you go with a full stomach and aren’t persuaded to buy food.

What time does Citi Field open?

All gates open two hours before each game at Citi Field. This allows fans to arrive early to watch batting practice, eat, and find seats just before the fun begins.

What is special about Citi Field?

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Citi Field is unique because it is the only ballpark in Major League Baseball that has orange foul poles instead of the traditional yellow color. This tradition was carried over from Shea Stadium.

What are the places to eat at Citi Field?

At Citi Field, there are different places to get a bite to eat. You can get food like hot dogs, lobster, burgers, ice cream, nachos, and many more. They have tons of food places to fill any craving you might have while you are at Citi Field. We have listed the food places and the sections where they are located.

Alonso’s Arctic Grill , Section 102

, Section 102 Arancini Bros. , Section 102, 410

, Section 102, 410 Bases Loaded Lemonade , Sections 114, 418

, Sections 114, 418 Big Mozz , Sections 137, 312, 324, 413

, Sections 137, 312, 324, 413 Citysteak , Sections 132, 414

, Sections 132, 414 DO , Sections 112, 123, 137, 303, 312, 321, 321, 325, 337, 406, 413, 423, 435

, Sections 112, 123, 137, 303, 312, 321, 321, 325, 337, 406, 413, 423, 435 Dole Whip , Section 135

, Section 135 FUKU , Section 130

, Section 130 Hot or Sweet Sausage , Sections 107, 115, 120, 134, 309, 321, 403, 415, 421, 432

, Sections 107, 115, 120, 134, 309, 321, 403, 415, 421, 432 Hot Pastrami on Rye , Section 126

, Section 126 Lobster Shack , Section 105

, Section 105 Mister Softee , Sections 110, 114, 121, 131, 305, 310, 328, 335, 405, 409, 420, 425, 433, 512, 517

, Sections 110, 114, 121, 131, 305, 310, 328, 335, 405, 409, 420, 425, 433, 512, 517 Nachos, Sections 114, 128, 408, 414, 421, 428, 422

Best-rated hotels that are near Citi Field?

We have a few options for you if you are looking for a nearby place to stay while visiting Citi Field. You can even walk to Citi Field from the list below; it will be less than a 20-minute walk depending on where you stay and will save you money on parking. If you aren’t wanting to walk it’s okay because by car it’s a 5-minute drive.