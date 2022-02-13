LOOK: Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Mixon awes with crazy Super Bowl LVI jacket

As one of the best all-around running backs in the NFL, Joe Mixon is looking to help his Cincinnati Bengals win Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Mixon, 25, put up a career-best 1,519 total yards and 16 touchdowns during the regular season en route to earning his first Pro Bowl honor.

If Mixon’s on-field performance is anywhere near his swag game heading into Super Bowl LVI, he’s going to absolutely dominate. Check out the jacket he decided to wear heading into SoFi Stadium in Southern California. It’s all sorts of crazy. Some might even see it as being a tad too much.

Whoever created this for Joe Mixon has to be seen as an epic artist. Talk about attention to detail. It’s also hard to ignore just how GQ Mixon himself looks as the running back prepares for the biggest game of his life.

This comes after Mixon’s teammate, quarterback Joe Burrow, showed up to Super Bowl LVI looking like a combination of Walter White and Cam Newton.

If the Bengals’ pre-game style is any indication, it will hand the Rams a major loss on the field. Alas, we know that’s not how it works.

