Christian Vazquez becomes second Red Sox catcher on COVID list

The Boston Red Sox added two more players to the COVID-19 injured list, assigning catcher Christian Vazquez and infielder Jonathan Arauz on Tuesday.

Those moves come one day after catcher Kevin Plawecki and two unnamed team staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Boston is now without its top two catchers.

Catcher Connor Wong is on the active roster, with catcher Ronaldo Hernandez expected to be called up from Triple-A Worcester.

The Red Sox already were facing personnel shortages for series that begins Monday at Toronto. Multiple unvaccinated Red Sox players will not be able to enter into Canada for the series, which begins Monday.

Only right-hander Tanner Houck has been reported as a player who will not face the Blue Jays next week.

To replace Vazquez and Arauz, Boston recalled right-hander Tyler Danish from Worcester and selected the contract of outfielder Rob Refsnyder from the same affiliate.

Vazquez, 31, was batting .208 with one home run and three RBIs in seven games this season. Arauz, 23, did not have a hit in seven at-bats over five games.

Danish, 27, will return to the major leagues for the first time since 2018. He appeared in 11 games for the Chicago White Sox from 2016-18 and had a combined 4.85 ERA.

Refsnyder, 31, has six years of major league experience with the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays, Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins. He batted .245 with two home runs and 12 RBIs in 51 games for the Twins last season.

