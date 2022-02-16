WATCH: Phoenix Suns’ Chris Paul ejected for making contact with official

Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

With his NBA-best Phoenix Suns in the midst of a tremendous stretch, future Hall of Famer Chris Paul continues to play at a high level.

Unfortunately, the 12-time All-Star found himself mired in some controversy during Wednesday night’s game against the lowly Houston Rockets.

In the third quarter of said game, CP3 was arguing the lack of a foul call against Houston. In the process, Paul accidently made contact with official J.T. Orr.

What followed was absolutely ridiculous. Orr ejected Chris Paul from the game almost immediately. You be the judge. It certainly does look like the contact with incidental.

The full sequence of Chris Paul's ejection 👇 pic.twitter.com/jv5jc8kyCV — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) February 17, 2022

That’s just a terrible look for the NBA. Officials need to be better than this. They need to know who made contact, take a step back and realize that it was not on purpose. In this specific situation, it looks like Orr could have actually bumped into Paul.

Either way, the zebras should not have this type of impact on a game. It’s that simple. Paul ended his outing with 11 points and six assists on 3-of-5 shooting and with his Suns trailing.

