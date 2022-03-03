WATCH: Chris Olave runs electric 4.26 40-yard dash at NFL Scouting Combine

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Those who faced former Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave during his brilliant four-year career with Ohio State knew full well that the 6-foot-1 pass catcher can turn on the burners.

NFL teams watching Olave perform in Indianapolis during the NFL Scouting Combine Thursday evening got a first-hand view of this.

The likely first-round pick put up one of the best 40-yard dash times in the history of the longstanding event.

He was timed in at 4.26, tying the likes of Jerome Mathis and Dri Archer with the fifth-fastest 40-yard dash in combine history. Check it out.

Talk about an awe-inspiring time for Chris Olave as he looks to cement his status as the top wide receiver in the draft during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

This past season with Ohio State saw Olave catch 65 passes for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns. It was a breakout performance from the California native.

Based on his 40 time, it sure looks like Olave will jump up the draft boards leading up to the annual NFL Draft in Las Vegas late next month. That’s just absurd.