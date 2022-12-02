Chinese Grand Prix officially canceled for fourth straight year

Credit: Austin American Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Chinese Grand Prix officially is off the Formula 1 calendar for the fourth consecutive year due to COVID-19 policies.

“Formula 1 can confirm, following dialogue with the promoter and relevant authorities, that the 2023 Chinese Grand Prix will not take place due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 situation,” read the statement from F1, issued Friday.

“Formula 1 is assessing alternative options to replace the slot on the 2023 calendar and will provide an update on this in due course.”

The race in Shanghai was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the global pandemic. It was slated to return this year, but China continued to struggle with virus transmissions and the race was replaced by the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola in Italy.

F1 included the April 16 date for Shanghai when the 2023 schedule was released in September, but China continues its strict zero-tolerance policy to try stem the transmission of the virus. Residents of China have participated in what CNN called “unprecedented demonstrations” in at least 19 cities over the past week as they grown increasingly frustrated by the government’s anti-COVID policies.

If Formula 1 doesn’t schedule an event to replace the Chinese Grand Prix, there will be a four-week break between the Australian Grand Prix on April 2 and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on April 30.

