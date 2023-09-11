China’s Ruoning Yin, 20, grabs No. 1 world ranking

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

China’s Ruoning Yin is the new No. 1 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.

The 20-year-old Yin is the 18th different player to reach the top spot and the fifth this year, a record.

She is the second Chinese player to reach No. 1 since the rankings began in 2006, joining Shanshan Feng (2017-18).

Yin is also the third player aged 20 or younger to hit No. 1, joining Atthaya Thitikul (2022) and Lydia Ko (2015).

Yin climbed from No. 2 to No. 1 after her solo third-place finish at the Kroger Queen City Championship on Sunday.

Yin became a first-time winner on the LPGA Tour at the LA Open in March, then captured her first major title at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in June.

The other four players to reach No. 1 in 2023 were Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko and Lydia Ko.

