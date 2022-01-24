Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu (concussion) ‘feels good’

Dec 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) leaves the field after the win over the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City safety Tyrann Mathieu remains in the concussion protocol but felt good Monday morning, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.

Mathieu suffered a head injury in the first quarter Sunday and was ruled out for the rest of the AFC divisional round victory over the visiting Buffalo Bills.

“He’s still in the protocol and going through it, but he feels good. We’ll see how that goes moving forward,” Reid said.

Mathieu was injured when he took an accidental knee to the head from teammate Jarran Reed. Mathieu played just seven snaps.

Daniel Sorensen took over for Mathieu and had nine tackles in the win over the Bills. He played 92 percent of the Chiefs’ defensive snaps.

Mathieu is a three-time Pro Bowler, including in 2021, and a three-time first-team All-Pro selection. He played in 16 games (all starts) in the regular season and grabbed three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, along with three fumble recoveries and 76 tackles.

Kansas City also is releasing receiver Josh Gordon (five catches in 12 games) and hopes to sign him to the practice squad. Reid said the team is activating defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (knee) off injured reserve as his 21-day window expired.

The Chiefs are preparing to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in the AFC Championship game.

–Field Level Media