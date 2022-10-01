Kansas City Chiefs rule out kicker Harrison Butker vs. Buccaneers

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs ruled out kicker Harrison Butker for Sunday night’s game against the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Butker has missed each of the Chiefs’ last three games due to a left ankle injury he sustained in the team’s season-opening win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Butker, 27, has made 90.2 percent of his field-goal attempts (147 of 163) in 78 games with the Chiefs dating back to 2017.

Kicker Matthew Wright and linebacker Elijah Lee were elevated from the team’s practice squad on Saturday.

Wright, 26, has made 25 of 28 field-goal attempts and 20 of 22 extra-point tries in 17 career games with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2020) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2021).

Lee, 26, has four tackles in three games this season with the Chiefs. He has 103 tackles and one sack in 69 career games (six starts) with the San Francisco 49ers (2017-19), Detroit Lions (2020), Cleveland Browns (2020-21) and Chiefs.

