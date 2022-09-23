Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (ankle) out for second straight game

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker will miss his second straight game due to a left ankle injury when the Chiefs visit the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Butker injured his plant leg during the season-opening win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Matt Ammendola will again be Kansas City’s place-kicker this week. He booted field goals of 19 and 31 yards and made all three extra points during a 27-24 home win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2.

Butker has made 90.2 percent of his field-goal attempts (147 of 163) in 78 games with the Chiefs dating back to 2017.

Kansas City defensive end Mike Danna (calf) also will sit out against the Colts. He was injured against the Chargers.

Also, receiver Mecole Hardman (heel) was a full practice participant on Friday and is set to play.

–Field Level Media