Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (illness) questionable vs. Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was added to the injury report with an illness and is questionable to play in Sunday’s game against the host Cincinnati Bengals.

Clark joins safety Deon Bush (elbow) in being questionable for the Chiefs (9-2).

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been ruled out for the game versus the Bengals (7-4) due to a hamstring injury.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Clark has 23 tackles, three sacks and a fumble recovery in nine games this season.

