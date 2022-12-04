fbpx
Published December 4, 2022

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (illness) questionable vs. Bengals

Nov 27, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) celebrates after a play against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was added to the injury report with an illness and is questionable to play in Sunday’s game against the host Cincinnati Bengals.

Clark joins safety Deon Bush (elbow) in being questionable for the Chiefs (9-2).

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been ruled out for the game versus the Bengals (7-4) due to a hamstring injury.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Clark has 23 tackles, three sacks and a fumble recovery in nine games this season.

–Field Level Media

