MLB Insider predicts Chicago Cubs land Dansby Swanson in free agency

One top league insider believes the Chicago Cubs are a favorite to sign All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson in MLB free agency.

This year’s free agent market is jam-packed with some elite-level talent. Obviously, New York Yankees superstar and reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge is the bell of this ball, but there are many other game-changer talents available.

Beyond AL Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander, New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom, and 2022 All-Star pitcher Carlos Rodon, the shortstop market is fantastic. Not one, not two, but four All-Star-level players are up for grabs this winter. And many teams around the league are kicking the tires on the asking price for them — Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, and Dansby Swanson.

Since the MLB free agent market opened, the Chicago Cubs have reportedly been one team looking to make a splash in the market and have already been linked to Correa. However, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman believes a different player is likely to bring their talents to Chi-Town in 2023.

Chicago Cubs seen as a favorite to sign Dansby Swanson in MLB free agency

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, Heyman ran down a list of the top names on the market and predicted where they are most likely to end up, based on information he is hearing around the league and his personal opinion. When it comes to Swanson, he firmly believes the Atlanta Braves still have a very good chance to re-sign their homegrown star, but things aren’t leaning in that direction at the moment.

“If rumors are true that the Braves didn’t accede to his $140 million counter — the same deal Trevor Story and Javier Baez got — it’s obvious why some Atlanta people are pessimistic. Still, he is from Georgia.” – Latest on Swanson market

However, despite an Atlanta return making sense, Heyman still ranked the Cubs as the favorite — over Atlanta — to sign the 28-year-old All-Star.

Dansby Swanson stats (2022): .277 AVG, .329 OBP, .447 SLG, 25 HR, 96 RBI, 99 R

The Chicago Cubs have been relatively quiet when it comes to free agency and making big trades in recent years. Many around the league believe that will change this winter, and Swanson would be an interesting choice in pursuit of making major roster improvements for 2023.