Chicago Cubs ‘considering’ one-time All-Star outfielder in MLB free agency

The Chicago Cubs are reportedly ‘considering’ going after a former All-Star outfielder who missed all of the 2022 season.

The MLB free agency market is open and it is filled with some elite-level talent. The 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge and Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander are both up for grabs. New York Mets superstar ace Jacob deGrom is available, and the shortstop class has four former and current All-Stars.

However, there are also some very good under-the-radar talents who have their services up for the highest bidder. Players like Japanese stars Masataka Yoshida and Kodai Senga, or veteran starting pitchers like Nathan Eovaldi and Chris Bassitt.

Also read: Chicago Cubs one of the most active teams in MLB free agent shortstops market

There is also another pretty good player that has actually been on the MLB free agent market since last winter, and the Chicago Cubs are pondering offering him a contract.

Chicago Cubs next MLB free agency move could be signing Michael Conforto

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs have been fairly quiet when it comes to making big trades and free-agent signings in recent seasons. However, that could come to an end this winter, and the organization has reportedly been active in the stacked shortstop market.

The team’s possible targets this offseason could also include upgrades in the outfield. On Wednesday, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that the Cubs are “considering” a run at former New York Mets All-Star Michael Conforto in MLB free agency.

Michael Conforto stats (2021): .232 AVG, .344 OBP, .384 SLG, 14 HR, 55 RBI, 52 R

Conforto and his agent Scott Boras did not receive the type of offers they were hoping for earlier this year, and instead opted for the 2017 All-Star to undergo shoulder surgery. Which knocked him out for the entire 2022 season.

Heyman noted in his report that Michael Conforto is “seeking a deal for two years with an opt-out.” As well as the fact that the team is also interested in Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros veteran Chrisitan Vasquez.