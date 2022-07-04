Chicago Bears training camp 2022: Schedule, tickets, location, and everything to know

Chicago Bears training camp 2022 is inching closer by the day, with fans, coaches, and players all getting ready to attend Halas Hall for their first look at the team. We’ve got everything you need to know about the Bears training camp for the 2022 season.

Now that Matt Nagy is out of the way, the Bears turn to Matt Eberflus, the former defensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts to lead the charge. He’s never been a head coach before, but he has two decades of experience as a football coach. How can he transform this roster from a 6-11 team to one with hopes of reaching the playoffs?

That question likely has a lot to do with how Justin Fields can develop now that he’s set to enter the season as a full-time starter. I’m not going to sugarcoat it. The Bears likely aren’t headed for a strong season, but if the defense takes a big jump, there’s at least hope for Fields to have less of a burden on his shoulders. If Fields can become a superstar, the sky’s the limit, but this team has a lot of skeptics heading into camp. We’ll see how it all plays out.

Let’s dive into Sportsnaut’s Chicago Bears training camp preview, examining everything you need to know from location, schedule and storylines to follow.

Related: Chicago Bears schedule, season predictions

Chicago Bears training camp schedule

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears’ rookie class will report to training camp on July 23, and the team’s veterans will report three days later, on July 26. Here’s the full Bears training camp schedule for practices open to the public.

Thur., July 28

Fri., July 29

Sat., July 30

Tues., August 2

Wed., August 3

Fri., August 5

Sun., August 7

Wed., August 10

Thur., August 11

Fri., August 15

Wed., August 20

Fan gates open at 9 AM.

Chicago Bears training camp location

For the third consecutive year, the Bears will attend training camp at the team’s headquarters and official training facility located in Lake Forest, Illinois. But the Bears have held camp at many different locations in their years. Here is the full history of where the Bears training camps have taken place in the franchise’s history, via Pro Football Reference.

2020-2022 – Halas Hall – Lake Forest, Illinois

2002-2019 – Olivet Nazarene University – Bourbonnais, Illinois

1984-2001 – UW Platteville – Platteville, Wisconsin

1975-1983 – Lake Forest College – Lake Forest, Illinois

1944-1974 – St. Joseph’s College – Rensselaer, Indiana

1935-1943 – St. John’s Military Academy – Delafield, Wisconsin

1934 – Lane Tech High School – Chicago, Illinois

1933 – University of Notre Dame – Notre Dame, Indiana

1932 – Logan Square Ballpark – Chicago, Illinois

1931 – Loyola (IL) University – Chicago, Illinois

1930 – Mills Stadium – Chicago, Illinois

Related: If you’re a fan of the Bears, check out Bears rumors, rankings and news here

Can you go to Bears training camp?

Bradley Leeb-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, 11 practices will be open to the public. All will begin at 10 AM and will require a free ticket for fan entry. Tickets are available at ChicagoBears.com/camp, starting July 7.

All tickets will be distributed via mobile devices.

Storylines for Chicago Bears training camp

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the top storylines and Bears position battles to follow in training camp this summer.

Justin Fields working with Luke Getsy instead of Matt Nagy

Anyone watching the Bears last season quickly grew frustrated with how the team handled their prized first-round rookie QB. While they didn’t need to throw him to the dogs right away, they also didn’t put him in position to use his skill set to his advantage.

Hopefully we’ll see new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy get Fields on the move more often, where his athleticism can be on full display. Fans tuning into camp should be able to see just how quick, and how powerful his arm can be, but it will also be interesting to see how he develops chemistry with a new cast of receivers.

Related: NFL QB Rankings: Check our top-20 quarterbacks, find out why Josh Allen is No. 1

Who becomes the No. 2 receiver on the Bears?

We likely already know the answer to who the replacement for Allen Robinson as the top receiver is, it’s Darnell Mooney. But Fields will need a plethora of pass-catchers he can learn to rely on. While Cole Kmet is another emerging target, the rest of the group is unproven.

Equanimeous St. Brown and Byron Pringle appear in line for the most reps, but rookie third round pick Velus Jones Jr. could see time in the starting lineup as well, especially considering he’s already 25, and hopefully a bit more pro-ready. That’s what training camp will help determine this summer.

Related: 2022 NFL Power Rankings: Outlook for all 32 teams entering summer

Piecing together the offensive line

After four years with the Bears, James Daniels moved on in free agency. This leaves the team with two starting positions to fill, as Cody Whitehair, Lucas Patrick, and Teven Jenkins figure to be three of the team’s starters. While the Bears may have a guard, a center, and a tackle, nothing else is set in stone.

Right guard in particular is wide open, and the Bears have several contestants, from veteran Dakota Dozier, Sam Mustipher, or two of their later round rookies with Zachary Thomas and Ja’Tyre Carter all expecting to get a chance.

Even at left tackle, there figures to be a battle between Larry Borom and Jenkins, with the other likely ending up on the opposite side, as the starting right tackle. We could see a lot of positional movement in camp.

Related: 2022 NFL defense rankings: Huge shakeups for top 20 defense before training camp

Cornerback battles will bring out the best

We can’t mention the Bears’ training camp battles without mentioning the cornerback group. After allowing the sixth-most passing yards in football a season ago, the Bears had a strong need to improve their secondary. They added cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker in the second round, adding talent, but how can all the pieces fit?

Jaylon Johnson is the unquestioned CB1 here, and Gordon figures to compete, but it’s still undetermined whether his best spot comes as the nickel back or as the team’s other boundary corner. Free agent signee Tavon Young flashed ball skills with the Ravens, and he could be the favorite to start opposite Johnson for now, but Thomas Graham was a surprise bright spot last season, and he could compete for the second or third corner role as well. It should be a heated battle.

Related: Top 2022-23 NFL Rookie of the Year candidates