Chase Elliott’s suspension has big ramifications for the 2023 NASCAR season and beyond

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Elliott has been suspended for one NASCAR Cup Series race after intentionally right-hooking Denny Hamlin on the front stretch during the Coca-Cola 600. It was fairly obvious the moment it happened and the eye test matched the SMT data.

The incident was quite similar to Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson’s intentional wreck at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last season. Just like Elliott, Wallace was suspended for one race and his reputation took a hit.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver’s reputation has suffered the same fate; however, the impact of his suspension is likely going to be seen in different areas that many could not have even imagined before the 2023 NASCAR season.

Related: Noah Gragson says Chase Elliott encouraged him to fight Ross Chastain at Kansas

Complete fallout from Chase Elliott’s suspension at Gateway

Jul 10, 2022; Hampton, Georgia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) and NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie (7) race during the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Elliott’s actions have been a talking point since the end of the Coca-Cola 600 but there is no doubting that it was intentional. NASCAR looked at all of the available resources and Elton Sawyer, the Senior Vice President of competition, said the sport believes it was on purpose.

There is no arguing on that point. Unlike Wallace, the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion has not apologized for his on-track actions but Hendrick Motorsports did release the following statement after the news of his suspension.

“We understand NASCAR’s need to maintain consistency in its officiating. The penalty will not be appealed, and we will submit a formal request for a playoff waiver. Corey LaJoie, 31, will drive the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 this weekend” Hendrick Motorsport’s statement on Chase Elliott’s suspension

The last sentence is where the ramifications of Elliott’s suspension begin. Corey Lajoie, the driver of the No. 7 car for Spire Motorsports, will drive for Hendrick Motorsports at World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend.

It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for LaJoie, who is finally getting an opportunity in top equipment. Meanwhile, Carson Hocevar, a driver for Niece Motorsports in the NASCAR Truck Series, will replace LaJoie in the No. 7 car for Spire Motorsports.

These are two situations that could significantly change the future. Everyone saw how Josh Berry took advantage of his replacement duties at Hendrick Motorsports. Berry is working on finalizing a contract to replace Kevin Harvick at Stewart-Haas Racing starting in 2024.

Could LaJoie take advantage of a great opportunity and receive a better alternative than Spire Motorsports? It feels like a win or a top-5 finish in the No. 9 car would certainly boost his stock in a major way.

As for Hocevar, this is a chance to prove he belongs at NASCAR’s top level. Sure, the Michigan native has run well during his select starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series but the Cup Series is a different beast.

It feels like Hocevar and Spire Motorsports is a perfect partnership. The two sides have come together in the Xfinity Series and a long-term collaboration would be beneficial for everyone involved.

If Hocevar performs well in his one-off start at World Wide Technology Raceway, it could speed up the process when it relates to his path to the Cup Series. In fact, LaJoie leaving for a better opportunity would open the door for Hocevar and Spire Motorsports.

However, it all comes back to LaJoie, who could truly change his career on Sunday afternoon. Hendrick Motorsports is one of NASCAR’s powerhouse organizations so a good performance would prove he can get it done with the top teams.

Those are the two major long-term situations stemming from Elliott’s suspension but there is another major consequence that comes from missing one race. The driver of the No. 9 car is now facing a very steep climb to make the 2023 NASCAR playoffs on points.

Related: Chase Elliott gives honest answers on NASCAR’s packages, increasing horsepower

Evaluating Chase Elliott’s road to the 2023 NASCAR playoffs

Feb 19, 2023; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Elliott entered the Coca-Cola 600 in a great spot considering his circumstances. After missing six races, he was only 63 points below the playoff cut-line with 13 races left in the regular season. It was widely assumed that Elliott would catch and pass everyone near the bubble.

However, that tune significantly changed after the Coca-Cola 600. The driver of the No. 9 car sits 81 points below the cut-line and will lose more ground if Alex Bowman has a solid weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway.

By the time Elliott returns to action at Sonoma Raceway, he could be 100-plus points below the cut-line with 11 races left. Due to the speed of those around the bubble, it is pretty likely that he will not make the playoffs on points.

Elliott was probably going to catch the competition but now it feels like a must-win situation is brewing. The Georgia native does have some good opportunities ahead, such as Sonoma, Atlanta, and Watkins Glen, but it is not easy to win a race at NASCAR’s top level.

To this point, the No. 9 car has not shown elite speed during the 2023 season so it is undoubtedly making everything harder now. Still, Elliott has no one to blame but himself as right-hooking Hamlin was a loss of maturity.

For the upcoming weekend, there will be plenty of intriguing storylines to watch with LaJoie and Hocevar. These opportunities could be career-altering and change the landscape of NASCAR moving forward. All of this happens as Elliott sits out and suffers the consequences of his actions.

Whether you are watching it live or looking for how to watch NASCAR on TV or another streaming platform, Sportsnaut has you covered for the upcoming weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway!