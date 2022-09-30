Chargers Keenan Allen ruled out, J.C. Jackson expected to play

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the host Houston Texans.

Allen injured his hamstring during the Chargers’ Week 1 win over the Las Vegas Raiders and hasn’t played since. After practicing in a limited fashion on Wednesday and Thursday, he did not participate on Friday.

The 30-year-old made each of the past five Pro Bowls and has spent his entire career with the franchise since he was drafted by the then-San Diego Chargers in 2013. He has caught 734 receptions for 8,601 yards and 48 touchdowns over 117 games.

Two other important Chargers starters returned to full practice and are expected to play: quarterback Justin Herbert (ribs) and cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle). While Herbert started practicing in full on Thursday, Jackson’s status was less certain until he was a full participant on Friday.

Center Corey Linsley (knee) did not practice Friday and was listed as questionable, along with tight end Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring).

The Texans ruled out tight end Brevin Jordan (ankle) and offensive lineman Austin Deculus (ankle).

