Boston Celtics sign forward Juwan Morgan to 2-year deal

The Boston Celtics announced the signing of forward Juwan Morgan to a two-year contract on Sunday. Terms were not disclosed.
Morgan, who turns 25 next week, made his Celtics debut on April 3 and played four minutes in a 144-102 rout of the Washington Wizards.
He averaged 12.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 29 games (19 starts) with the NBA G League’s Maine Red Claws this season. He also played in one with the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 26.
Undrafted out of Indiana in 2019, Morgan has averaged 1.5 points, 1.2 rebounds and 6.0 minutes in 52 games (no starts) with the Utah Jazz (2019-21), Toronto Raptors (2021) and Celtics.
