Cavaliers run winning streak to three by beating Hawks

Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland combined for 55 points to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 114-102 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Monday and extend their winning streak to three games.

Mitchell was 11-for-22 from the field with four 3-pointers for 29 points, along with nine assists and three steals. Garland, who scored 26, was 9-for-14 from the floor with nine assists.

Cleveland broke a three-game losing streak to Atlanta. The two clubs don’t play again until Feb. 24 in Atlanta. The Cavaliers improved to 7-1 at home.

The Cavaliers also got 23 points off the bench from Cedi Osman and 10 points and nine rebounds from Evan Mobley.

Cleveland shot 60 percent from the floor (42-for-70) and was 20-for-23 from the free-throw line. Atlanta made just 43.7 percent from the field.

Atlanta was led by Trae Young with 25 points and 10 assists, but he was 1-for-8 on 3-pointers. Onyeka Okongwu came off the bench to get 18 points and 10 rebounds. Rookie AJ Griffin made his first career start and scored 17 points, and John Collins scored 16.

The Cavaliers used a 14-3 run in the first quarter to take a 23-14 lead and were ahead 38-26 at the end of the period. The Hawks got to with a point in the second quarter, but Cleveland pushed the lead to 64-59 at halftime.

Atlanta took a 65-64 lead on a 3-pointer by Griffin and led by as many as five points before Cleveland regained control. The Cavaliers stretched the lead to 11 points on a basket by Osman with 8:45 remaining left in the game.

Atlanta has scored at least 100 points in each of its first 17 games for just the fourth time in franchise history, and its 38 straight games of reaching 100 is the longest active streak in the NBA.

Atlanta played without De’Andre Hunter (flu), and Cleveland was without Caris LeVert (left ankle sprain).

The Cavaliers will try to complete a 4-0 homestand when they host Portland on Wednesday. Atlanta returns home to play Sacramento on Wednesday.

