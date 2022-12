Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade will be out three-to-four weeks with an injured left shoulder, the team said Sunday.

He was injured in the first half of Friday night’s home win against the Orlando Magic. Post-game exams confirmed a sprained AC joint.

Wade, 26, is averaging 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 24.1 minutes in 17 games (nine starts) during his fourth season with the Cavaliers. He is shooting 41.1 percent from 3-point range.

