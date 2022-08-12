Casper Ruud sends Felix Auger-Aliassime packing in Montreal

Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Fourth-seeded Casper Ruud committed just nine unforced errors Friday while rolling to a crisp 6-1, 6-2 victory over sixth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime to reach the semifinals of the National Bank Open in Montreal.

Ruud needed just 74 minutes and converted 74.2 percent of his first-serve points while knocking off Auger-Aliassime, a Canadian who was the overwhelming favorite of the crowd.

Auger-Aliassime had 10 aces but was hurt by 25 unforced errors.

“I am sure Felix has played better than he has today. He has for sure, I have seen it before,” Ruud said. “It is a pity because he is playing at home. Maybe that was a factor, you could be nervous, but I am not going to talk for Felix.

“It was a big moment. This arena was full today and I am lucky I was able to win.”

The Norwegian will face eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland. Hurkacz posted a 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-1 victory over Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in his quarterfinal.

Hurkacz racked up 20 aces and saved all six break points. Kyrgios delivered 19 aces but was hurt by eight double faults.

The setback was just the second for Kyrgios in his past 17 matches. The other was against Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.

“Nick has been playing some incredible tennis throughout the past weeks, so it is a pleasure playing against him,” Hurkacz said in his on-court interview. “I hope the fans enjoyed it as well, but I am happy with the result in the end.”

The other two semifinals are set for Friday night: Tommy Paul meets Brit Daniel Evans, and Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta faces Britain’s Jack Draper.

–Field Level Media