Week 1 of the NFL regular season is less than two weeks away, and former Pro Bowl QB Carson Wentz still doesn’t have a roster spot. The Washington Commanders released the No. 2 overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft after one season back in February, and he’s yet to take an official free agent visit since.

But Wentz is arguably the best QB available in free agency, and if a team suffers an injury to their starter, he’s likely at the very top of the list as a plan B. Even though teams haven’t put Wentz through a work out yet, the 30-year-old QB has had discussions with some organizations this offseason. That even includes the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, who have Patrick Mahomes firmly entrenched as the starting QB.

“Yeah, so there’s a back pocket item because they signed Blaine Gabbert, they have Shane Buechele, so they feel pretty good about the backup quarterbacks. But Carson Wentz and the Chiefs did talk this offseason. There was some dialogue about Wentz potentially joining the Chiefs maybe down the road, or at least, you know, keeping that communication open. And I was told the Chiefs were fairly receptive to that idea. Certainly they respect the talent. And I was told Wentz is open to getting to a championship-type team, getting into a new winning culture, where he can learn, you know, sit behind a Patrick Mahomes.” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler discussing Carson Wentz on SportsCenter

The Chiefs would appear to be a strong fit for Wentz. Not only do they have a strong supporting cast that features All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce to go with a respected coaching staff, but they’re built to win. The Chiefs’ Super Bowl hopes are dashed if Mahomes suffers an injury. But perhaps by having a QB who’s already been through the fire, with 93 career starts, including a playoff game, the Chiefs would feel better about their chances with Wentz under center.

His days of being an opening day starter may be done, but if Wentz can find his way into the starting lineup at some point this season, there’s a chance he could improve his odds with an inspired performance. There’s a reason he’s started for three different teams in the past three seasons. Both go to show what other teams thought of his potential while also displaying how quickly they can grow tired of his frequent mistakes.

Wentz signing a contract with any team is better than sitting on the streets, but there are certain teams and atmospheres that can help get the best out of his skill set, and the Chiefs, with Andy Reid leading the charge, may be his best opportunity at resurrecting his career.

