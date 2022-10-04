Cards pull out 10-inning win as Pirates take loss No. 100

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Juan Yepez’s RBI single in the top of the 10th inning gave the visiting St. Louis Cardinals an 8-7 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday, sending the Pirates to their 100th loss.

With one out in the 10th inning, Yepez lined a single to right-center off Chase De Jong (6-3) to drive in automatic runner Ben DeLuzio.

Corey Dickerson hit a two-run double, Albert Pujols had a two-run single, and Brendan Donovan had an RBI single for the Cardinals (93-68).

St. Louis starter Dakota Hudson allowed seven runs and nine hits in 2 2/3 innings, with one strikeout and two walks.

Chris Stratton (10-4) pitched scoreless ball in the ninth and 10th.

Miguel Andujar hit an RBI double and Rodolfo Castro, Jack Suwinski, Ben Gamel and Ji Hwan Bae each added an RBI single for the Pirates (61-100).

Pittsburgh starter JT Brubaker, fresh off the injured list, pitched 2 2/3 innings, giving up three runs and four hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley left in the eighth inning because of a jammed right middle finger.

In the Pittsburgh first, Oneil Cruz singled. Reynolds walked, and Cruz went to third on Castro’s forceout. Andujar’s groundout scored the game’s first run.

St. Louis moved ahead in the third. Paul DeJong, Brendan Donovan and Lars Nootbaar singled, and DeJong scored on Paul Goldschmidt’s groundout. Pujols followed with a two-run double for a 3-1 lead.

The Pirates sent 12 batters to the plate and scored six times in the bottom of the third. Bae singled before Cruz struck out. Reynolds hit a double, and Bae scored on a wild pitch. Castro sent Reynolds home with a single to tie it 3-3.

Andujar doubled to bring Castro home, Suwinski singled to knock in Andujar, and Ke’Bryan Hayes walked. Gamel singled in Suwinski. After Tyler Heineman’s forceout, Bae’s single scored Hayes to make it 7-3.

St. Louis tied it in the seventh. Andrew Knizner doubled and DeJong walked. Donovan singled in Knizner, with the runners advancing on Bae’s throwing error from center. An out later, Dickerson drove in two with a pinch-hit double. With two outs, Cruz’s throwing error at short allowed Dickerson to score to make it 7-7.

–Field Level Media