Cards acquire LHP Jose Quintana from Pirates

Left-hander Jose Quintana was acquired by the Cardinals from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, filling a hole in the St. Louis rotation.

Reliever Chris Stratton also is joining the Cardinals, while the Pirates will receive right-hander Johan Oviedo and minor league corner infielder Malcom Nunez.

The major leagues’ trade deadline is set for Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET.

Quintana, 33, figures to provide solid rotation depth at a low cost, as he is on a one-year, $2 million contract. He will be a free agent after the season.

He will take the rotation spot of Steven Matz, who tore his left MCL on July 23. St. Louis general manager John Mozeliak recently told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Matz is unlikely to return this year.

Quintana is 3-5 with a 3.50 ERA in 20 starts this year. He has struck out 89 and walked 31 in 103 innings. Over his past two starts, Quintana threw a combined 12 2/3 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Quintana has pitched for the Chicago White Sox (2012-17), Chicago Cubs (2017-20), Los Angeles Angels (2021), San Francisco Giants (2021) and Pittsburgh (2022). He made his only All-Star team in 2016 when he went 13-12 with a 3.20 ERA.

Stratton, 31, is 5-4 with a 5.09 ERA in 40 appearances (one start) this year. He spent time with the Giants (2016-18) and Angels (2019) before joining the Pirates in 2019.

Oviedo, 24, started the season with Triple-A Memphis but was recalled to the Cardinals in early June. He went 2-1 with a 3.20 ERA in 14 appearances (one start) with the big-league club this year.

In 85 games with Double-A Springfield this season, Nunez, 21, hit .255 with 17 home runs and 66 RBIs. He has yet to appear in a major league game.

