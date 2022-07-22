Arizona Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams placed on PUP list

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals placed tight end Maxx Williams on the physically unable to perform list Friday.

Williams has been recovering from a torn ACL he sustained on Oct. 10 in a game against the visiting San Francisco 49ers.

He is eligible to return from the PUP list at any point during training camp. He has to either come off prior to the final roster cutdown in September or remain there through the first six weeks of the regular season.

Williams, 28, had 16 catches for 193 yards and one touchdown in five games last season. He signed a one-year, $1,272,500 contract in the offseason.

Williams has 102 receptions for 994 yards and six scores in 72 career games with the Baltimore Ravens (2015-18) and Cardinals.

–Field Level Media