Cardinals release LB Jordan Hicks

The Arizona Cardinals released starting inside linebacker Jordan Hicks on Wednesday, a move that saved the team $6.5 million in salary cap space.

Hicks, 29, was the Cardinals’ second-leading tackler in 2021 with 116. He also recorded a career-high four sacks and had two fumble recoveries. Hicks started all 49 games he played in for the Cardinals in three seasons.

Hicks signed a four-year $34 million free-agent deal with Arizona in March 2019. He played his first four seasons in Philadelphia. He was a third-round by the Eagles in the 2015 draft.

Hicks has 11 career interceptions, 10.5 sacks and nine fumble recoveries in 92 games (89 starts) with the Eagles and Cardinals.

The Cardinals also announced they tendered one-year contract offers to two exclusive rights free agents: running back Jonathan Ward and receiver Antoine Wesley.

