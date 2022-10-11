Washington Capitals’ Carl Hagelin out indefinitely after hip surgery

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Capitals forward Carl Hagelin is out indefinitely after undergoing arthroscopic surgery to address a chronic hip injury.

The team announced that Hagelin had the procedure Monday. He was placed on the injured non-roster list. He’s heading into the final year of his contract.

Hagelin’s 2021-22 season was cut short when he took a stick to his left eye during practice in early March, leading to multiple surgeries to repair his vision.

Hagelin, 34, returned to participate in optional skates ahead of Washington’s training camp but never practiced due to the hip injury.

Hagelin finished last season with 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in 53 games.

He has 296 points (110 goals, 186 assists) in 713 career games with five teams: the New York Rangers (2011-15), Anaheim Ducks (2015-16), Pittsburgh Penguins (2016-18), Los Angeles Kings (2018-19) and Caps, who traded for him in February 2019.

–Field Level Media