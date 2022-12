Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, the team said Sunday.

He left Saturday night’s 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second period and did not return.

Oshie, who turns 36 on Friday, did not participate in Sunday’s optional skate.

Oshie has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 22 games this season. He has 646 points (276 goals, 370 assists) in 922 career games with the St. Louis Blues (2008-15) and Capitals.

