Canucks F Elias Pettersson says extension talks ‘on hold’

Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Vancouver Canucks star Elias Pettersson said extension talks are “on hold” as he prepares for the 2023-24 season.

The 24-year-old center scored a career-high 102 points (39 goals, 63 assists) in 80 games last season.

Pettersson is entering the final season of a three-year, $22.05 million deal and carries a $7.35 million cap hit. Barring a new deal, he will become a restricted free agent after the 2023-24 season.

“I’ve just put that on hold,” Pettersson told NHL.com on Wednesday. “I still have one more year left. I’ve been wanting to focus on training this summer and the contract will sort itself out.”

The three-time All-Star has recorded 323 points (136 goals, 187 assists) and a plus-36 rating in 325 games since the Canucks drafted him with the No. 5 overall pick in 2017. He won the Calder Trophy as the top rookie in 2018-19.

–Field Level Media